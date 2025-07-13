24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man fatally shot in the head in Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 13, 2025 11:25AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death on the city's West Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Austin neighborhood's 5600-block of West Division Street around 9:30 p.m.

A 53-year-old man was outside when someone he had been arguing with shot at him, police said.

The victim, shot in the head, was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

