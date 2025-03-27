Author T.L. Black debut novel 'The Rise of Hester'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local author T.L. Black stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to introduced The Rise of Hester.

It is a captivating blend of fantasy and mythology that explores identity, destiny, and the search for purpose. The novel immerses readers in a world filled with ancient powers, hidden realms, and a woman on a transformative journey to discover who she truly is. Black joined the morning show to discuss the novel's inspiration, its central themes, and the significance of Hester's dual identities. "It's a story about embracing who we are and finding our place in the world," said Black. The author also teased a major battle looming in the book's future and hinted that there may be more to come in this exciting new world. To learn more or purchase, click here.