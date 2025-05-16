24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Author to distribute 'Hood Healing' book at Danville Correctional Center

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 16, 2025 12:35AM
Author Vee Harrison plans to distribute her "Hood Healing" book at the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an effort to shift the narrative surrounding Black Chicagoans who are incarcerated.

Vee Harrison is the author of "Hood Healing: Interviews with Some of Chicago's Most Prolific Voices in Media and Black Culture."

This weekend, Harrison will be distributing her book to male inmates at the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois.

Harrison joined ABC7 in studio Thursday to talk about the book.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The book "Hood Healing: Interviews with Some of Chicago's Most Prolific Voices in Media and Black Culture" is available now.

