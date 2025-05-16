Author to distribute 'Hood Healing' book at Danville Correctional Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an effort to shift the narrative surrounding Black Chicagoans who are incarcerated.

Vee Harrison is the author of "Hood Healing: Interviews with Some of Chicago's Most Prolific Voices in Media and Black Culture."

This weekend, Harrison will be distributing her book to male inmates at the Danville Correctional Center in Illinois.

Harrison joined ABC7 in studio Thursday to talk about the book.

The book "Hood Healing: Interviews with Some of Chicago's Most Prolific Voices in Media and Black Culture" is available now.