'Bachelor in Paradise' cast reveal: who's headed to the beach on week one!

Favorites, villains and lots of surprises! We find out who's headed to "Bachelor In Paradise" on week one, which premieres July 7 on ABC.

Favorites, villains and lots of surprises! We find out who's headed to "Bachelor In Paradise" on week one, which premieres July 7 on ABC.

Favorites, villains and lots of surprises! We find out who's headed to "Bachelor In Paradise" on week one, which premieres July 7 on ABC.

Favorites, villains and lots of surprises! We find out who's headed to "Bachelor In Paradise" on week one, which premieres July 7 on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- Summer is heating up with a new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" as we are finding out who is headed to the beach!

The first group introduced themselves (in a video seen in the player above). Some names are familiar, some not so much!

Let's start with the ladies.

Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown and Zoe McGrady, who vied for Grant Ellis' heart on the most recent season of "The Bachelor," will all make an appearance on premiere night.

Jess Edwards and Lexi Young from Joey Graziadei's season of "The Bachelor" will also be going.

And Kat Izzo is back, y'all. She was originally on Zach Shallcross' season, then made quite an impression on the last season of "BIP," having relationships with Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad before getting engaged to John Henry Spurlock. That engagement ended a few months later and she is ready to take another shot at love.

Now for the men.

The rumors were confirmed and yes, Dale Moss, who left engaged to Clare Crawley on her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2020 will head to the beach.

Justin Glaze, who vied for Katie Thurston's heart on "The Bachelorette" in 2021 is no stranger to "Paradise." He was on season 8. We'll see if he finds love this time around. He'll be joined by Kyle Howard from Katie's season as well.

Several of the guys from Jenn Tran's season will make their debut on week one. Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton were previously announced as guests on "Paradise." They'll be joined by Jeremy Simon, Spencer Conley, Brian Autz, Ricky Marinez and, get this... SAM McKINNEY. We assume he'll be keeping the main thing the main thing.

As previously announced, Leslie Fhima of "The Golden Bachelor" and Gary Levingston of "The Golden Bachelorette" are also set to appear on the beaches of paradise. Additional cast announcements to come.

"Bachelor in Paradise" will take place in Costa Rica this year. Jesse Palmer is back as host, Wells Adams returns as bartender and Hannah Brown will be joining as host of the all-new champagne lounge.

"Bachelor in Paradise" will take place in Costa Rica this year. Jesse Palmer is back as host, Wells Adams returns as bartender and Hannah Brown will be joining as host of the all-new champagne lounge.

"Hannah is one of the most iconic people, I think, in all of Bachelor Nation," Palmer told On The Red Carpet at Hulu's Get Real Event. "There's never a dull moment with Hannah. You know she's always gonna tell it like it is."

The all-new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" premieres July 7 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.