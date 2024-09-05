Back to school: ABC7's Jasmine Minor goes back to Carmel Catholic High School

Jasmine Minor is sharing some of her favorite high school memories from Carmel Catholic.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- School is back in session and some are getting the chance to walk down memory lane.

The school has grown quite a bit over the years, but I was happy to see the love remained the same.

First stop: Mr. T and his new engineering department with 3D printers and robots and students solving the world's problems.

"We're creating an environment where they get to just go crazy," Mr. T said.

It wasn't the only thing that was new to me.

From their very own news network, to a girls flag football team and no longer needing to tuck shirts in.

"That's a new rule," Carmel senior Kelly Lamb said.

But some things you can't change, like the very heart of Carmel, sweet Mrs. Gille.

"One of your sisters, hands me a card and said, 'we don't get to places we are without people like you behind us,'" Susan Gille said.

I was taught the value of leaving my own mark, like a tennis singles state championship, but more importantly, the art of giving back.

Even if I ended up a little sore today, no matter how much has changed, Carmel still has the same spirit, the same faith just as I left it.