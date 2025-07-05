At least 7 seriously injured in mass shooting in Back of the Yards, police say

A Back of the Yards shooting injured 7 people in the 4800-block of South Justine Street on Friday. Police are investigating the Chicago mass shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least seven people were seriously injured in a mass shooting on the city's South Side late Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4800-block of South Justine Street just before 11:15 p.m.

Two men walked up and started shooting into a crowd of people outside, police said.

All of the victims were hospitalized in serious to critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman, shot in the leg, is listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 21-year-old woman, shot in the thigh, is listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 21-year-old man, shot in the quad and foot, is listed in serious condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

A 29-year-old man, shot in the arm, is listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 25-year-old woman, shot in the flank, is listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 25-year-old woman, shot in the buttocks, is listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 42-year-old man, shot in the leg, is listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one is in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

