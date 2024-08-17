No one was hit by gunfire, CPD says

COPA investigating after Chicago police officer shoots at vehicle wanted in homicide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating after a Chicago police officer opened fire on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police said this happened on Friday at around 5:35 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. 47th Street as officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle was wanted in connection to a homicide in the 1700 blk. of W. 47th Street, according to police.

As they tried to stop the offender, an officer discharged his gun, striking the suspect's vehicle, police said.

No one was hit by gunfire, police said.

The driver stopped the vehicle and tried running away but was taken into custody, CPD said.

The officer who fired his gun was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and observation, police said.

The specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by COPA, police said.

Officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.