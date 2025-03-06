Bald eagle dies from bird flu in Northwest Indiana, wildlife rehabilitation center says

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Just two days after being taken in for treatment, a bald eagle died from bird flu in Northwest Indiana.

The team of Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation Center was called out on Monday afternoon to assist with an ill bald eagle.

The center said the eagle was found in a field next to house and was unable to fly. The team admitted the bird for testing and treatment.

On Thursday, the center announced the eagle died on Wednesday and confirmed it tested positive for avian influenza, known as bird flu or HPAI.

"Northwest Indiana has seen a considerable increase in Avian Influenza cases within the last few weeks," the a spokesperson for the center said.

Bird flu cases often spike in the spring and fall when wild birds are migrating because they are the main source of the virus, but cases can pop up any time of year. The virus has also spread to cattle and other species, and dozens of people - mostly farmworkers taking care of ill animals - have been sickened.

But health officials say the threat to human health remains low and eggs and poultry are safe to eat because sick animals aren't allowed into the food supply. Plus, properly cooking meat and eggs to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills any virus, and pasteurization neutralizes bird flu in milk.

To report a possible case of bird flu in Indiana, click here.

AP News contributed to this report.