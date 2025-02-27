Deputy runs into burning apartment to save baby, bodycam video shows

Shocking bodycam video shows how a baby was rescued from a burning apartment by a Georgia deputy.

"It's very scary to see what they walked into," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said.

Sheriff Smith said that smoke from the burning building forced officers and the child's parents to leave the building.

However, Deputy Jhancarlos Arango ran back into the home after hearing the cries of a 3-month-old baby.

Eventually, the deputy swaddled the baby in some clothes and made out of the building safely.

"I can't breathe. Help me out. I got her! I got her! I got her!," the deputy says as he runs out of the burning apartment.

The baby was taken to an area hospital and was released without any major injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

