Batter & Berries to open new location in Austin by next summer, offer more than just food

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A well-known Chicago chef is taking his offerings to the West Side.

Batter & Berries is opening a new location in the Austin neighborhood.

The new restaurant will double as a community space to share more than food.

It's been five years in the making, but Monday was the official groundbreaking for Batter & Berries on the West Side.

"We have so many guests who come from this area: West Side, Austin, Oak Park. So, this is for everyone who comes from this area and farther west, the western suburbs," said Ken Polk, chef at Batter & Berries.

The popular breakfast restaurant on the North Side and South Loop, known for making everything from scratch using seasonal ingredients, will come to Chicago Avenue in Austin by next summer.

There is purpose in bringing the restaurant to the West Side.

"I wanted to bring something to the Austin neighborhood, to be one of those anchor businesses that brings other businesses to the neighborhood," said Juan Teague, a developer with Juan and Only Events.

"If people see we are doing it, they will be more inclined to explore the possibilities also," Batter & Berries co-owner Craig Richardson said.

Polk also hopes to inspire residents to cook and eat fresh.

"We've all had loved ones pass away from preventable diseases. Our community is dying for lack of knowledge, lack of resources and a lack of influx, and a lack of care, and a lack of empathy, and we are here to eliminate or mitigate so much lack," he said.

After hours, the facility will be a community space to train people in making some healthy food options and in marketing and event planning.

The skills could be used in the neighborhood and beyond.