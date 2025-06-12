Beatrix Market shares turkey meatball, cauliflower rice recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All summer long Cooking up a Storm is bringing viewers meals that cost $20 or less to make.

Beatrix Market on Thursday showed off a delicious and heart-healthy dish.

Chef Janet Kirker made Turkey Meatballs with Fennel Ragu and Cauliflower Rice.

Recipe

Yield: 4-8 servings

Ingredients:

Tomato Fennel Ragu

Yield: 6 cups

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. fennel seed

2 tsp. cumin seed

2 cups yellow onions, 1/2" dice

2 cups fennel, 1/2" dice

1 tsp. roasted garlic

1/4 cup tomato paste

4 cups diced canned tomatoes, with juice

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 1/2 tsp. orange zest (approx. 1 large orange)

3 Tbsp. orange juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

Herbed Cauliflower Rice

Yield: 4 cups

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup scallions, cleaned and chopped finely

1 tsp. roasted garlic

1 Tbsp. lemon zest 1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

6 cups cauliflower, riced (this is approx. one medium head of cauliflower)

Turkey Meatballs

Yield: 8 meatballs

1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cups yellow onions, 1/4" dice

2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped

1 tsp. raw garlic, chopped

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground coriander

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

1/8 tsp. chili flakes

1 egg

1/4 cup organic rolled oats, ground to a powder

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

1 lb. ground turkey

Method:

Tomato Fennel Ragu

1. Heat a wide skillet or braiser over medium heat and add olive oil.

2. Add fennel and cumin seeds. Stir constantly to toast until just lightly golden brown.

3. Add diced onions and stir to incorporate seeds. Then add diced fennel and stir mixture well. Cook until vegetables are soft and slightly browned, about 10-12 minutes.

4. Add roasted garlic and tomato paste and mix well until the mixture starts to stick and slightly browns.

5. Add diced tomatoes with juice and stir well, scraping fond off the bottom of the pan (the fond is the caramelized bits of food that stick to the bottom during cooking).

6. Add cinnamon, orange zest, orange juice, salt and pepper. Cover and allow to simmer gently, for about 20-30 minutes or until vegetables are soft and juicy. While the ragu cooks, make the cauliflower rice.

7. Turn off heat and add chopped basil. Pro-tip: If a saucier consistency is desired, puree 1/3 of the mixture and fold back into the remaining ragu.

Herbed Cauliflower Rice

1. Preheat your oven to 425F if using a convection oven or 450F if using a conventional oven. For this recipe chef recommends using the convection setting if your oven has it.

2. In a large bowl, combine olive oil, scallions, roasted garlic, lemon zest, parsley, salt and pepper and mix well.

3. Add in riced cauliflower and mix well to coat thoroughly. Evenly spread the cauliflower onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and cook in the oven for approximately 15-20 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and browned around the edges. While the cauliflower cooks, make the turkey meatballs.

4. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and set temperature to 400F if using a convection oven or 425F if using a conventional oven to bake the turkey meatballs.

Turkey Meatballs

1. Heat a sauté pan over medium heat and add oil.

2. Add onions and stir until evenly coated. Cook the onions for a few minutes and then add thyme and garlic. Stir often until the onions are soft and translucent.

3. Add spices and cook for a few more minutes. When the onions are lightly brown, deglaze the pan with a couple tablespoons of water to loosen any spices that are stuck to the pan, if necessary.

4. Cook off the water and remove onions from heat, set aside to cool.

5. Mix the egg and ground oats together in a small bowl, set aside.

6. In a large bowl, add the ground turkey, egg mixture and spinach and mix with a spatula or by hand.

7. Add sauteed onions and mix until fully integrated.

8. Scoop the turkey mixture into 9 meatballs, about 3 oz. each.

9. Bake on a parchment-lined sheet pan for 15 minutes or until meatballs have reached an internal temperature of 165F.

10. Serve the Turkey Meatballs on a bed of Herbed Cauliflower Rice and top with as much Tomato Fennel Ragu as desired. Reheat ragu as needed before serving.