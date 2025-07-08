'Beauty and the Beast' coming to Chicago stage this week

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 5:07PM
It's a tale as old as time, but it's still so good, especially when Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" comes alive on stage in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a tale as old as time, but it's still so good, especially when Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" comes alive on stage in Chicago.

The show opens Thursday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre on Randolph Street.

Lumiere, the charismatic candelabra, is played by Danny Gardner who joined ABC7 Tuesday to talk about the production and why Beauty and the Beast still resonates with audiences.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

