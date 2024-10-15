Police find suspect hiding inside sofa | VIDEO

Footage released by Bedfordshire Police shows two officers lifting a sofa only to find the suspect hiding.

Local police in the English town of Potton, in Bedfordshire, found themselves in an unprecedented situation when they discovered that the suspect they were looking for during a warrant on October 11 was hiding inside his sofa.

Footage released by Bedfordshire Police shows two officers lifting a sofa only to find the suspect "tucked into the base" of the piece of furniture.

"Oh, look who's hiding in the sofa," one of the officers is heard exclaiming in the footage.

"We've seen some things in our time, but we must say this is a first," the Biggleswade Community Policing Team wrote on Facebook.

"We thought the man would be more comfortable tucked into bed, so he'll be spending the next few hours in a custody cell - little less of a squeeze that way," they added.