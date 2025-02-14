Chicago-area businesses hope to make most of Valentine's Day falling on a Friday

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Friday nights are usually a busy time for restaurants, but, because it's also Valentine's Day, the bookings at Bella Napoli in Schaumburg started at 3 p.m.

Dorothy and Mike Dote have been married 45 years. But, they still celebrate Valentine's Day like newlyweds. Although, rather than dinner reservations, it's a late lunch.

"It's a day to recognize love with someone special, being happy, being blessed," Dorothy Dote said.

Bella Napoli in Schaumburg is offering a special Valentine's menu, including heart-shaped pizzas, their special surf and turf and, for dessert, a red velvet cake for two. It's enough to fill the appetite for food and love.

"Our staff's been here since 10 o'clock today doing the balloons, table decorations, setting up all the reservations," General Manager Michael Abbate said.

Of course, many Valentines are not only looking for food, but also flowers on this day.

Will Stamp is hoping to make Valentine's Day special for his girlfriend.

"I'm gonna get her and her daughter something," Stamp said.

It is one of the busiest days of the year for the designers at Fabbrini's Flowers. The Schaumburg florist has been in business for nearly six decades, but they have been preparing for this day since the start of the year.

Some of their customers, however, are realizing what day it is at the last minute.

"Are you saying guys might be procrastinators? They might be for this particular holiday," florist Jack Fabbrini said. "The best phone calls we get are people asking, 'Can we still order something?' Yeah, we're here till 7."

Bella Napoli will be open late, and they've added tables to their event space next-door to increase capacity for the weekend. It's busy, but no one is complaining.

"Take your sweetheart out for dinner. Enjoy the night. It's gonna be beautiful," Abbate said.

With Valentine's falling on a Friday, it becomes more like Valentine's weekend.

Bella Napoli is booked not only Friday, but Saturday and even Sunday.