Hundreds get married on Valentine's Day at Cook County Building downtown Chicago: 'It's perfect'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Love was in the air Friday at the Cook County Building in the Loop.

Hundreds of couples took their vows on one of the most romantic days of the year: Valentine's Day.

Sealed with a kiss, Jennifer Samano and Jesus Sanchez officially started their married lives together, surrounded by friends and family.

"I think it's perfect because you don't really have to worry about an anniversary date," Samano said.

"Now that I'm here, we're here, I think we're just kind of ready," Sanchez said.

They were one of an estimated 200 couples getting married Friday inside the county building, intentionally on Valentine's Day.

"I celebrated my wedding anniversary two weeks ago; so, you know, it's just a wonderful time," Judge Linda Sackey said.

Friday was Sackey's first day on marriage court.

She said there's just something extra special about tying the knot on Feb. 14.

"People are just genuinely excited to be here and happy," Sackey said.

John Troike and Indiomar were among the first in line Friday morning to be married.

"It was kind of all last-minute; so, it was kind of a rush to get everything, but we always wanted to do Valentine's Day," Troike said.

They said this day is a dream come true.

"I just can't wait for the next chapter and everything that's going to happen," Troike said.

The judges gave some words of wisdom and pieces of advice for many of the happy couples. They all said communication is key.