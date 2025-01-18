2 men shot, 1 fatally, while walking in Belmont Central: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot, one fatally, while walking on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday, Chicago police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood's 6000-block of West Belden Avenue just before 2 a.m.
The men, 25 and 29 years old, were walking outside when someone shot at them, police said.
The 25-year-old, shot in the head, was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 29-year-old, shot in the back and shoulder, is listed in good condition at Christ Hospital.
Police said the shooter may have been traveling in a red vehicle when the shooting happened.
There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.
Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood