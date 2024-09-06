Beloved Wicker Park ice cream truck owner dies at 83, family says

Wilfredo Cintron and his ice cream truck were beloved staples of Wicker Park and the rest of Chicago's Northwest Side. He died at age 83 over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved, longtime ice cream vendor who was a staple of Wicker Park and the surrounding Northwest Side neighborhood since 1974, has died at the age of 83.

Wilfredo Cintron has been a fixture in that part of Chicago for decades. ABC7 spoke with him in 2023 after he was robbed at gunpoint, and the community raised money to support him.

Now his son is asking people to remember his father for his unwavering dedication to his father and his work. The community gathered to remember him Thursday.

One of Cintron's sons still operates his ice cream truck, the San Juan Freezer.