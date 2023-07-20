Beloved 82-year-old Wicker Park ice cream truck owner robbed at gunpoint on route

Wilfredo Cintron, beloved ice ceram man Wicker Park and neighboring areas, was robbed at gunpoint on his ice cream route Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 82-year-old man whose ice cream truck has been a staple of Wicker Park and surrounding neighborhoods since 1974, was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday.

For the past 49 years, Wilfredo Cintron has been selling ice cream out of his truck on the Northwest Side.

"No plans to stop," his son Jay Cintron said. "He said he doesn't want to be at home sitting around."

Jay, translating the interview for his father, said Wilfredo was on his routine route Tuesday, serving ice cream near Superior and Wood in West Town, when a gray Hyundai pulled up. Three men got out of the car; one held a gun to his head and the others took some money from his trick. Cintron was unharmed.

"It's ridiculous what's going on with all these robberies," Jay said. "I honestly think something needs to be done about it."

The community rallied around the beloved ice cream man. Wednesday, the owners of The StopAlong pizza parlor in Wicker Park hosted a fundraiser for Cintron, which raised more than $2,500 for him. The restaurant said they were just happy to help, while Cintron said it was a blessing.

"It's awesome to know how many people love my dad," Jay said.

No one has been arrested for the armed robbery. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

