Chicago protests expected after Netanyahu addresses Congress; IL lawmakers boycott speech

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two protests are planned Wednesday downtown Chicago after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke before Congress.

At least two groups are expected at Federal Plaza in Chicago's Loop. Some are pro-Israel and others are pro-Palestinians, but all say they're pro-peace.

That's also the message from local lawmakers, who decided not to be there for Netanyahu's address, as they continue to demand a cease-fire.

Netanyahu's address was controversial.

U.S. leaders invited him to speak on the state of the Israel-Hamas war, but the invitation came at the displeasure of many lawmakers. More than 50 decided to boycott and not show up.

"We have to stop giving a platform to a war criminal, who has no intention of getting us to peace. This is not about being pro-Israel or pro-Palestine; this is about pro-peace," said Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Chicago.

Ramirez was one of four Illinois lawmakers, who did not attend the address.

Sen. Dick Durbin chose not to go, as his office said he instead spent time with families of the American hostages being held by Hamas.

Illinois 9th District Rep. Jan Shakowsky was also on that list, calling Netanyahu a danger to the world.

"He does not need this war to end because, as long as it continues, and as long as he is in power, he is happy," Schakowsky said.

The Israeli Consulate of the Midwest responded to Wednesday's address in a statement, saying, "The American Capitol is the people's house, and today we saw -once again- that the American people stand strong with Israel at this difficult time."

Meanwhile, protests have gone on for months since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Some have resulted in arrests across Chicago.

With more planned Wednesday afternoon, locally and in Washington, D.C., protesters say they'll continue to demand a sustainable cease-fire.

"We will keep fighting until we get that; we're gonna take it to the doorsteps of the DNC in a couple weeks here in Chicago. We're gonna continue to raise that message," said Muhammad Sankari, an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network-Chicago.

In D.C., thousands of protesters made their presence known amid tight security.

At one point, police used pepper spray and a flash-bang device.

During his speech Wednesday afternoon, Netanyahu defended the war in Gaza and denounced protesters.

He also called for stronger action against Iran, which supports militant groups fight Israel.