Berkeley teacher charged with sexually abusing Westchester Middle School student over 20 years ago

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban teacher has been charged with sexually abusing a student more than 20 years ago.

Police said Dawn Chester was teaching at Westchester Middle School when she abused a girl during the student's sixth and seventh grade years from 1998 to 2000.

Chester then resigned and has been teaching in the Berkeley district since 2000.

In a statement, Berkeley School District 87 superintendent, Dan Sullivan, said Chester has been placed on leave.

"This is an unfortunate situation, and I want to assure parents and students that our students and their safety remain the District's number one priority," Sullivan said, in part.