Chicago man charged after 3 shot at Berwyn bar

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after three people were wounded in a Berwyn bar shooting last month.
The video in this story is from a pervious report
Berwyn police said 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge.
The shooting took place at about 1:38 a.m. on June 28 at Junior's Bar & Grill in the 7000-block of Ogden Avenue.
Police said three people were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Monday, police said they executed a search warrant at Gutierres' Chicago home and he was taken into custody without incident.