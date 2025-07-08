Chicago man charged after 3 shot at Berwyn bar

There was a Berwyn shooting over the weekend. Three people were shot at Juniors Bar & Grill on Ogden Avenue, police say.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after three people were wounded in a Berwyn bar shooting last month.

The video in this story is from a pervious report

Berwyn police said 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge.

The shooting took place at about 1:38 a.m. on June 28 at Junior's Bar & Grill in the 7000-block of Ogden Avenue.

Police said three people were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said they executed a search warrant at Gutierres' Chicago home and he was taken into custody without incident.