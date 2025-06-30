3 shot at Berwyn bar over weekend: police

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot at a west suburban bar over the weekend, police said.

Berwyn police said the incident took place early Saturday morning at Juniors Bar & Grill, located at 7011 Ogden Ave.

Three people were injured, treated and released from the hospital Saturday, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the triple shooting.

No one is in custody Monday, and police are reviewing video footage from the bar.

