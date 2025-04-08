Man charged in shooting death of woman in Berwyn home: police

A 26-year-old woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday at a home on Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday at a home on Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday at a home on Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, police said.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday at a home on Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, police said.

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban man was charged for killing a 26-year-old woman and shooting another over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:08 p.m. at a home in the 3200-block of Clinton Avenue in Berwyn, officials said.

Officers responded to the scene and found two victims who had been shot, Berwyn police said. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Danielle Aguirre, 26, died in the shooting, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The age and gender of the injured victim was not released. At last check that person was in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Preston Caydler, 27 of Berwyn, was identified as the suspected shooter, according to police.

Caydler was arrested about two hours after the shooting in Hillside.

The 27-year-old was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempt first degree murder.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Police said investigators believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.