Prime Day competitor sales that are just as good if not better than Amazon

Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17) is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer, so it's no surprise that other retailers are looking to slash prices with their own summer sale events.

Walmart

Walmart is having its July Deals Event with summer deals up to 50% off. Here are some of our favorite picks below:

Save $401.99 on the TCL 75" Class Q Class 4K QLED HDR Smart TV with Google TV, 75Q650G

Save $211.99 on the Shark IQ robot vacuum

Save $200 on the Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch Laptop - Space Gray, M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale starts July 15th with early access available to all Nordstrom cardmembers. Preview the sale now and shop some of our top deal picks from major brands below:

Save $210.01on the DIOR 'DiorSignature R1U 57mm Sunglasses

Save $250 on the UPPAbaby Vista v2

Save $80 on the Jumbo Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex Face Serum

Save $45 on the Longchamp Extra Small Le Pilage Crossbody Bag

Save $40 on the Ugg Cozy Clog

Saatva

Saatva is giving shoppers $650 dollars off on orders over $1500 on many of their top mattresses. This includes Saatva's Luxury Hybrid Innerspring, Cooling Ultra Premium Memory Foam, and Organic Latex Mattresses.

Ruggable

Ruggable is having its Birthday Sale with up to 25% off all rugs when using code BDAY24. Shop their best sellers here. I own the Sarrah Blue Quartz Rug and love how it looks, but more importantly how easy it is to clean.

Zappos

Zappos celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with exclusive discounts to celebrate. They also have great deals on popular brands like Hoka, Crocs, and many more.

