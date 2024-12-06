Gift or decorate your tree with these top-rated personalized ornaments

Looking to give your Christmas tree a customized touch or give someone a special gift? Here are some of the best personalized ornaments, with options that work for individuals, families and couples.

Best personalized ornaments

BaubleBar BaubleBar Mint To Be Custom Ornament $48.00 Shop Now

This personalized candy cane ornament from BaubleBar is perfect to add a little sparkle to your tree. The brand states that it's made with thousands of hand-set crystals, so it can also work as a special gift. Customize these to-scale candy canes with a name or word.

Amazon Soul Decor Store Custom Photo Ornament $8.99 Shop Now

This ornament is great if you have a particular photo you want to showcase. The design is simple but still works as a sweet personalized item. This ornament has over 2,000 five-star reviews, with many reviewers saying it's perfect for a family or pet picture. Get it now for under $10.

Amazon Personalized Motorcycle Mr & Mrs Claus Christmas Ornament $12.95 Shop Now

This personalized Claus motorcycle ornament is a great blend of cute and silly if you're looking to gift something unique to a couple in your life. With a near-perfect rating on Amazon, many reviewers praise the good quality and fast shipping.

9% off Shutterfly Shutterfly Evergreen Trees Snow Globe Ornament $29.99

$32.99 Shop Now

Not only is this ornament personalized with a photo, but it also works as an actual snow globe, filled with artificial white snow and silver snowflakes. You also have the option to add a name or heartfelt message to the snow globe. Plus, you can get it now on sale for under $30.

Walmart Walmart Initial Ornament $10.99 Shop Now

This dainty, jeweled ornament is great if you're looking for something simple that will both match other ornaments and also bring a personalized touch to a tree. You can get it as a gift for one person or buy it for each member of your family to be represented on the tree. Plus, it comes with a sparkling red ribbon you can hang it with.

