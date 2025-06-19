Best-selling author Laura Day out with new book

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 19, 2025 1:22PM
Best-selling author Laura Day has released a new book titled, "The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal You Past and Transform your Future."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're talking about personal wellness.

For the first time in 15 years, best-selling author Laura Day has released a new book titled, "The Prism: Seven Steps to Heal You Past and Transform your Future."

She joined ABC7 to talk about her new book.

