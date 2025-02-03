Ticket presales include BeyHive presale as well as City, Verizon presales for tickets

Beyonce to bring 'Cowboy Carter' tour to Chicago for 2 concerts at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beyond will be bringing her newly-announced Cowboy Carter tour to Chicago this spring.

The tour was announced after Beyonce's album Cowboy Carter won album of the year at the 2025 Grammys Sunday night.

As part of a 22-date tour, Beyonce will perform at Soldier Field on May 15 and May 17.

There are multiple presale events for tickets before general admission go on sale at 12 p.m. ET on February 14 at beyonce.com.

A BeyHive presale will begin at 12 p.m. ED on February 11 through 11 a.m. ET on February 12 at Beyonce.com.

The Artist Presale is taking place now through 8 a.m. ET on Thursday at livemu.sc/beyonce.

The Citi Presale for Citi cardmembers will begin at 12 p.m. ET February 12 through 11 a.m. ET February 13. For more information, visit www.citientertainment.com.

The Verizon Up Presale will begin at 12 p.m. ET on February 12 and go until 11 a.m. on February 13. For more information, visit Verizon.com/Access.