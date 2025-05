Bicyclist critically injured in Loop crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured in a crash involving an SUV in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 4:53 a.m. in the 100-block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police said the male bicycle rider struck a GMC SUV traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation and no other injuries were reported, police said.