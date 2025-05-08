Big Bus Tours kicks off 10th Anniversary with 'Sunset Live Tours' in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting today, Chicago is glowing with the launch of Big Bus Tours' Sunset Live Tour season, just in time to celebrate a decade of rolling through the Windy City. The open-top sightseeing bus offers both locals and tourists a front-row view of Chicago's iconic skyline as the sun sets over the city. The popular tours will take riders from the Gold Coast to the Loop, showcasing some of Chicago's most scenic neighborhoods, including Lincoln Park and the Magnificent Mile.

To mark its 10th anniversary in the city, Big Bus is offering 25% off Sunset Live Tours throughout May. The tours will run every evening through October 18, with start times shifting to align with the sunset.

Big Bus Tours is known for providing an immersive sightseeing experience with its Hop-On, Hop-Off route, which stops at 11 iconic locations across Chicago. Tickets for the Sunset Live Tour are available starting at $49.50 for adults and $35 for children at bigbustours.com.

Big Bus is not only celebrating a milestone in Chicago but also offering a unique way for both residents and visitors to experience the city's beauty as the sun dips below the horizon.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit Big Bus Tours Chicago