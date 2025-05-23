Billy Joel cancels all concerts through 2026 due to health diagnosis

NEW YORK -- Billy Joel has canceled all of his upcoming concerts through July 2026.

The 76-year-old singer said in a social media post that he has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, or NPH.

The post said the condition was exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

Joel is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised not to perform during his recovery, the post said.

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the post said. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage. I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

Those who have tickets to upcoming shows will be refunded.

In March, Joel postponed his tour after undergoing an unspecified surgery.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

