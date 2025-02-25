Revitalization efforts breathing new life into Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

Chatham was once a thriving business hub but has since faced years of economic decline.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of Chicago's prestigious South Side neighborhoods is pushing for its own renaissance.

Now, a wave of investment and revitalization efforts could breathe new life into the community.

"Seventy percent of all black people live in black neighborhoods, and so we need to make them Communities of Opportunity and choice," Nedra Fears, executive director of the Greater Chatham Initiative, said.

For decades, Chatham has been a bold fixture of the community. But, vacant storefronts and economic struggles have posed challenges.

"In Chicago, we have 77 neighborhoods, and all those neighborhoods compete for resources," Fears said.

And that's how the Greater Chatham Initiative was born.

Fears said she wants to make sure Chatham, with its rich history, gets the same opportunities as every other neighborhood.

"And so historically, we did not have an organization that was kind of in the game to say, 'Hey, we're here. We're growing. We want to thrive," she said.

The GCI covers four communities: Chatham, Avalon Park, Auburn Gresham and Greater Grand Crossing.

"So when I talk about Chatham, it's always had this incredible kind of big shoulder, of which they created a really thriving Black metropolis," Fears said.

And that's the premise under which, Mahalia's Mile was born.

"So I am a fourth-generation, third generation Chathamnite, and we named this for Mahalia Jackson," Fears said. "She and Thomas Dorsey were the founders of Gospel, and she also was wealthy in her own right."

Mahalia's Mile spans 79th Street, between Cottage Grove Avenue and State Street and is now a designated as a State cultural district, eligible for state funding.

"I believe that it's important to have a Black community where you can feel loved on and supported and validated and celebrated."

Fears said thanks to a mix of public and private investment, the neighborhood is seeing a resurgence.

Now, they just need people to visit the thriving businesses on the 79th corridor- like Mahalia's Gift Shop and Tasty Rolls.

"There's no egg roll like a Tasty Roll egg roll," Ernesta Berry, the Egg Roll Lady, said.

Morris Aldridge | Customer 01:25:06 The rolls are great, they're perfect," customer Morris Aldridge said. "It's Black-owned, Black-inspired. I love the people service is nice."

The goal is to keep pushing to make Mahalia's Mile a go-to destination in an already historic community.

"I live four blocks from here, so I talk the talk and walk the walk," Fears said. "I really love our community."

The Greater Chatham Initiative says it's also working with investors to continue renovating homes and storefronts to attract more owners.