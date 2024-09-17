South Side program provides Chicago children with free bikes, real-life skills

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A youth program that teaches mechanics, bicycle safety and workforce development is designed to get the wheels of young minds turning.

And, the young people who take part get to ride away on a new bicycle.

It's an easy coast into Blackstone Bicycle Works at 61st Street and Blackstone Avenue in Woodlawn.

A sister-brother duo was among the 39 who graduated from the Earn-A-Bike program over the summer.

"When I first got here, I knew absolutely nothing; I didn't even know how to ride a bike," Leila Beard said.

Not only do the kids, ages 8-18, learn to ride, they learn bike maintenance.

And the bicycle they receive is an independent form of transportation to explore areas outside of their neighborhoods.

"The best part was definitely the bike rides because we went on the lakeshore trail, Promontory Point; we got close to the Shedd," Nazareth Beard said.

"They learn they can try new things. And, if they work hard, they can achieve what they didn't think was possible. I had kids who thought, 'I can never change a tire,' until they graduated. Now, they can change a tire," said Alex Valladares, Blackstone Bicycle Works program manager.

Hundreds of South Side kids have earned bikes through the program, which is part of Experimental Station, learning about bikes and real-life lessons.

"Learning this skill set and gaining the confidence to ride has given me more confidence in general. Because, it's shown me that even if you don't know how to do something, if you try hard enough, you'll be able to do it," Leila Beard said.

On Tuesday, the fall after-school Earn-A-Bike program begins, which is full, but there are still openings for a free program for spring.

"The goal is at the end of the program for them to be able to take care of their own bike and hopefully help out members of their community," Valladares said.

Blackstone Bicycle Works is expanding, bringing programs into some local schools this fall, teaching even more kids bike care and some skills they can carry a lifetime.