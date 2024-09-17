American becomes fastest woman to cycle around the world, ends route in Chicago

CHICAGO -- An American woman set out from Chicago to bicycle all over the world in record-breaking fashion.

Lael Wilcox is one of the most accomplished ultra-marathon cyclists of the last decade. For example, in 2016, she became the first American to win a big-time 4,200-mile race called the Trans Am, where she beat everybody.

But, starting in her wife's hometown of Chicago, on May 26, the Alaska native took on perhaps her biggest challenge yet: trying to become the fastest woman to cycle around the globe.

That involved riding 18,000 miles in less than four months -- something she started thinking about last year.

"So, I thought, I better just do it, even if it's scary," Wilcox said.

From the Windy City, she headed east, braving all sorts of weather in her race against the clock.

But, she was still kind enough to greet fans during her few stops.

Then, came Europe, after Wilcox flew to Portugal with her bike, and made her way through France and Italy.

She traveled through Georgia, Australia and New Zealand.

Wilcox kicked off the last third in her home state, and then, last week she finally arrived back in Chicago, giving her parents a big hug, after shattering the record with a time of 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes.

"Everybody should, should feel like the confidence to take on a big challenge," Wilcox said.

She's still waiting on Guinness to officially confirm the record, but, in the meantime, Wilcox said she is next planning to return home, and race 1,000 miles on the Iditarod Trail with a special bike.