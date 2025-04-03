Girl, 5, abducted on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl is missing after Chicago police said she was abducted on the South Side Wednesday.

Police said Blessen Turner was abducted in the 6300-block of South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park late Wednesday.

She was wearing a school uniform of navy blue pants and a navy blue shirt that was covered by a rainbow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt. Blessen is described by police as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds

Police believe the girl is with her father, who is traveling in a black, older model Toyota with a temporary license plate in the window.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area One SVU at 312-747-8380.

