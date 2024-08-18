Block Party for Peace to unite North Lawndale community to combat Chicago violence

The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago is hosting its 17th annual Block Party for Peace on August 24, from noon to 10 p.m. at 2111 S. Hamlin Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago is hosting its 17th annual Block Party for Peace on August 24.

The family-oriented event is the only hip-hop block party on the West Side that promotes non-violence.

There will be food, music, artwork, yoga, basketball tournaments, graffiti art, an EMC battle, game trucks, and bouncy houses.

Local hip-hop artists will perform throughout the day, including hip-hop sensation Big K.R.I.T., known for his authentic and heartfelt flows.

"The Block Party is crucial because it unites the community and instills hope in our youth

There will be food for purchase at the Block Party. Money from purchases will go toward many of the programs such as the:

VIP Programs: Young men who are a part of our VIP program and grow in their Purpose, Authority, and Character enter into our Workforce Development Program. We work with 3 groups per year composed of 15 individuals each. These men are exposed to a number of fields with high placement rates and, over 9 months, provided intensive training to ensure they are prepared to compete for high-paying jobs.

Spark Arts: Arts training, social-emotional development, and mentoring with art disciplines, including dance, tech, culinary arts, visual arts, audio engineering, fashion, and video production.

Registration is encouraged. You can sign up here.

