BLOSSOM Fashion Show: Celebrating domestic violence victors with style and strength

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 1:03PM
The BLOSSOM Empowering Fashion Show returns April 24, celebrating survivors of domestic violence through fashion, strength, and storytelling.

The BLOSSOM Empowering Fashion Show returns April 24, celebrating survivors of domestic violence through fashion, strength, and storytelling. Now in its second year, the event features survivors called "victors" walking the runway in gowns by designer Janet Mandell. Hosted by WINGS, BLOSSOM raises awareness and funds for programs supporting those affected by abuse.

Organizers say the show is about healing, hope, and turning pain into power. Tickets and more information are available at wingsprogram.com.

