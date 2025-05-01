Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois warn of data breach

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is warning some patients of a data breach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is warning some patients that an unauthorized person may have gained access to the insurer's portal system and possibly some personal information.

This happened between November of last year and March 5. Letters are being sent to those affected.

The company released a statement saying, "Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois takes the security and privacy of our member and employee data very seriously.

"In February, we became aware of unusual registration activity via Blue Access for Members. BAM is the portal system through which individuals can access information about their membership.

"Our investigation detected activity impacting certain BAM registrations. This activity may have caused potential disclosure of some member information between Nov. 8, 2024, and March 5, 2025. As soon as we were aware of the activity, we took actions to help address unauthorized potential access to BAM.

"Impacted individuals are being notified by mail and are eligible for one year of free identity protection services."

