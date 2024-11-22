Blue Man Group ending decades-long residency in Chicago; last performance happening in January

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Blue Man Group announced Friday it will conclude its decades-long residency in Chicago early next year.

The final Chicago performance will be on Jan. 5, 2025. Tickets to final performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Blueman.com.

"I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in Chicago," said Managing Director of Blue Man Group Jack Kenn. "Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks."

The Blue Man Group will continue performing in Boston for a 30th year and in Las Vegas for a 25th year. The group will begin performances in Orlando in early April 2025.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.