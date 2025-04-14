Blue Origin rocket with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, set for launch

The window for the latest New Shepard rocket launch will open on Monday.

Six women, including pop star Katy Perry, are scheduled to be launched into space for about 11 minutes on Monday on a Blue Origin rocket, a lift-off that would mark the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, according to the company.

The window for the latest New Shepard rocket launch is expected to open on Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to Blue Origin.

"I've dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality," Perry said on social media on Sunday.

The 11th crewed New Shepard flight, which is officially called NS-31, is expected to take off from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas.

Along with Perry, the crew includes Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos' journalist fiance, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.

Journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn round out the flight crew, according to Blue Origin.

The flight will last only around 11 minutes and reach a height of about 65 miles above Earth. The Kármán line, considered the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space, is 62 miles, so Perry and her fellow crew members will not actually be launched into orbit.

The most-recent all-female spaceflight was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo spaceflight in 1963, Blue Origin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.