Chicago Board of Education to meet amid rumors of school closures

Board members are expected to vote on a resolution stating CPS will not close schools under Martinez's tenure as CEO.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talks of possible school closures within Chicago Public Schools has some parents feeling unease.

The CPS Board of Education will have their monthly meeting Thursday evening.

"As a parent, the school closures is what concerns me most," parent Josh Ellis said. "We've had a lot of disruptions in the last few years for a variety of reasons. We need to have kids in school, we need to have the teachers working."

Board members are expected to vote on a resolution stating that CPS will not close, consolidate, or phase out any district-managed schools during Pedro Martinez's tenure as CEO.

The meeting comes days after Mayor Brandon Johnson asked Martinez to step down as CEO over revenue challenges and other issues.

"I kind of assume there's going to be drama. It's a big school district," parent Katie McMillan said. "I know that [ the Chicago Teacher's Union ] has its job to do and I really want them to protect our teachers and that's important."

Martinez refuses to resign and said that rumors circulating of school closures are tactics aimed at undermining him.

"I think most families in CPS probably want stability, they want to make sure that their kids are getting a good education," ABC 7 Chicago Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "Pedro Martinez argues that the standards of the schools have come up under his leadership."

While tensions build across the district, some South Loop Elementary School parents say they are pleased with the work Martinez has done.

"I'm happy with my experience with CPS and happy with what Pedro is doing," Taylor said. "I don't think it makes any sense to remove a CEO in the middle of a school year."

Some feel replacing one individual won't solve the district's problems.

"We have this pattern of hoping that we'll get systemic change from changing one person, it doesn't work," parent Josh Ellis said. "There needs to be a bigger plan for solutions here and I don't think anyone has it."

Martinez's contract is not on the meeting agenda. However, if the board chooses wants to, they could discuss it during a closed session.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the West Loop.

