Man found dead after being sucked into culvert in Indiana, officials say

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Officials have recovered the body of a missing Indiana man after he was sucked into a culvert.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched to the area near the 12000-block of Lambert Court in Mooresville for a water rescue just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials determined that 59-year-old Bradley Justus was trying to clear debris from a neighborhood pond overflow when the force of the floodwaters sucked him into a nearby culvert.

Hazardous water levels hindered rescue efforts on Saturday.

Indiana conservation officers recovered Justus' body by accessing the culvert pipe from above just before noon on Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.