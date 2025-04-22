Body found in Fox River, Oswego police say

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in the Fox River in the west suburbs.

The first call was made on Monday at about 5:24 p.m., Oswego police said. The caller said they noticed something "unusual" in the water, police said.

Officers deployed a drone over the river and found a body lying in shallow water.

Police said the body was located in the center of the river near an island, about 100 yards southwest of the Washington Street bridge.

The Oswego Fire Protection District helped recover the body.

No other information was available.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police.

Police did not release any details of the victim.