Body found after Roseland house fire; death investigation underway, police say

The fire happened in the 300-block of W. 110th Place just after midnight on February 2.

The fire happened in the 300-block of W. 110th Place just after midnight on February 2.

The fire happened in the 300-block of W. 110th Place just after midnight on February 2.

The fire happened in the 300-block of W. 110th Place just after midnight on February 2.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A death investigation is underway after a house fire on the city's South Side early Sunday morning.

The body was found at about 12:05 a.m. at a house fire near 110th Place and Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chicago police and firefighters are conducting a death investigation.

Police did not release further information about the victim.