Body recovered from Wisconsin River identified as Chicago man; search for 2nd boater ongoing

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WLS) -- One of two missing Chicagoans were found dead on Friday after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

At about noon on Friday, an aircraft assisting in the search "located a submerged item of interest," police said. A search boat responded to the area and found the missing individual "submerged and deceased," police said.

Wisconsin Dells police said the body found has been identified as 75-year-old Luis F. Di Filippo, of Chicago.

Francesco L. Di Filippo, a 20-year-old Chicagoan, remains missing.

The two boaters were originally reported missing after on Thursday.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports that a "boat had capsized on the Wisconsin River, south of the Kilbourn Dam," which is an hour north of Madison, police said.

Three people were in the boat at the time of the incident, with one being able to "safely swim to shore," police said. The recovered boater was met by police and rescue units and handed over to medical services for treatment, officials said.

The two other boaters were not seen after "disappearing under the water, near where the boat had capsized," police said.

Rescue boats were launched on Thursday to begin searching for the missing individuals, police said. Officials also requested the assistance of dive teams, but "due to the high flow of water from the Kilbourn Dam and the fast-moving currents" divers were not able to commence their search.

Aerial and underwater drones, shoreline searchers and boats with sonar capabilities were also deployed for the search, police said.

Officials suspended their search on Thursday evening due to the "unpredictable flow of the river" but said efforts will continue Friday morning.

On Friday, rescuers had to suspend their underwater searches again, due to the water conditions.

Officials continued their search efforts for Di Filippo on Saturday, but a rise in the river has made the conditions "extremely challenging."

Saturday's search efforts included the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launching boats to continue shoreline searches and search other areas down river. Officials also conducted foot searches along the river, aided by aerial drones.

Authorities are planning to check "areas of interest" in underwater searches via drones or divers when water conditions improve.

Police asked that the public respect the privacy of the Di Filippo family while they deal with this tragedy.

Police also asked boaters to wary of volatile water conditions as nicer weather approaches.

Wisconsin Dells police asked anyone who spots anything suspicious on the river to contact them at 608-253-1611 and Press "2" to be connected with the Columbia County Dispatch Center.

ABC News contributed to this report.