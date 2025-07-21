Boil order issued for Western Springs

WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- A precautionary boil order has been issued for parts of Western Springs Monday morning.

The village said the Public Works Division responded to a water main break in the 5100-block of Lawn Avenue.

A water shut off was required for portions of the Forest Hills subdivision south of 51st Street, and for parts of the Ridgewood subdivision.

Residents in the area may have experienced a loss of water pressure, prompting the precautionary boil order.

Officials said residents should boil water for cooking or drinking for five minutes before using.

The boil order will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday unless it is extended.