2-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Bolingbrook, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A young child died days after being hit by a vehicle that was backing out of a driveway earlier this week in the southwest suburbs, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook, police said.

Bolingbrook police officers responded to the scene and began to provide medical assistance to the victim, a 2-year-old child, before Bolingbrook Fire Department paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Bolingbrook police said.

The child later died from their injuries on Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Bolingbrook Police Department's Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.