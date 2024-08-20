Chicago police investigating bomb threat at Magnificent Mile hotel; Secret Service aware of others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the Secret Service responded to a number of threats in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon, DNC officials said.

CPD said just after 4 p.m. that officers were responding to a bomb threat to the Omni Chicago Hotel, located in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

DNC officials said law enforcement cleared the locations, and no credible threats were found.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.