Chicago police investigating bomb threat at Magnificent Mile hotel; Secret Service aware of others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the Secret Service responded to a number of threats in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon, DNC officials said.
CPD said just after 4 p.m. that officers were responding to a bomb threat to the Omni Chicago Hotel, located in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.
SEE ALSO: DNC protests 2024: Pro-Palestinian rally will affect Chicago Metra riders
DNC officials said law enforcement cleared the locations, and no credible threats were found.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.