Chicago police investigating bomb threat at Magnificent Mile hotel; Secret Service aware of others

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 10:29PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police and the Secret Service responded to a number of threats in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon, DNC officials said.

CPD said just after 4 p.m. that officers were responding to a bomb threat to the Omni Chicago Hotel, located in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue on the Magnificent Mile.

SEE ALSO: DNC protests 2024: Pro-Palestinian rally will affect Chicago Metra riders

DNC officials said law enforcement cleared the locations, and no credible threats were found.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

