DNC protests 2024: Pro-Palestinian rally will affect Chicago Metra riders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest planned Tuesday night outside the Israeli Consulate downtown Chicago will affect Metra riders.

Metra said Ogilvie Transportation Center's Madison Street entrance will close at 5 p.m. due to a planned protest. Riders should enter through the French Market doors one block north on Clinton Street.

Commuters should allow extra time, Metra said.

The possible protest, which is not permitted by the city, is set to take place outside the Israeli Consulate, located at 500 W. Madison St.

A group called Behind Enemy Lines said the rally will take place at 7 p.m.

They said prior to the Democratic National Convention, they've had multiple protests, distributed pamphlets and organized others to stand with Palestinians and denounce the DNC.

Pro-Palestinian leaders representing Monday's March on the DNC said they are not associated with Tuesday's rally.