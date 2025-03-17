24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
6-year-old driving ATV dies after crashing into tree, Joliet police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 3:44PM
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A young boy died after police said he crashed an ATV into a tree on Saturday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened at about 5:04 p.m. in the 900-block of Mission Boulevard, Joliet police said.

A 6-year-old boy was driving a REX110 ATV on the sidewalk with an 8-year-old boy as a passenger.

The ATV lost control and crashed into a tree, ejecting the 6-year-old off the vehicle, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The 8-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Joliet police are investigating the crash. It is unknown if any charges or citations will be issued.

