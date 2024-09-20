WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Limo driver arrested, fled into woods after Wisconsin police chase ended in crash: VIDEO

Police said they found meth in the limo, and a K-9 bit the suspect, who had allegedly attacked and bit an officer.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 20, 2024 11:48PM
Limo driver arrested after Wisconsin police chase ends in crash: VIDEO
Bradley R. Semrich was arrested after a Pleasant Prairies, Wisconsin police chase ended in a limo crash. It was caught on video.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WLS) -- Video captured a police chase involving a limousine in Wisconsin on Monday.

Officers said they tried to pull over the limo because it was going well below the speed limit.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The driver sped off. But when he tried to pass other traffic on the shoulder, he lost control and crashed into a ditch in Pleasant Prairie.

Then the driver got out and ran into the woods.

An officer found him, and police said the driver attacked that officer, biting him. So, a police K-9 responded, biting the suspect.

Bradley R. Semrich, 37, was taken into custody.

Police say they found methamphetamine in the limo. Semrich is now facing a long list of charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW