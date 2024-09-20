Police said they found meth in the limo, and a K-9 bit the suspect, who had allegedly attacked and bit an officer.

Limo driver arrested, fled into woods after Wisconsin police chase ended in crash: VIDEO

Bradley R. Semrich was arrested after a Pleasant Prairies, Wisconsin police chase ended in a limo crash. It was caught on video.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WLS) -- Video captured a police chase involving a limousine in Wisconsin on Monday.

Officers said they tried to pull over the limo because it was going well below the speed limit.

The driver sped off. But when he tried to pass other traffic on the shoulder, he lost control and crashed into a ditch in Pleasant Prairie.

Then the driver got out and ran into the woods.

An officer found him, and police said the driver attacked that officer, biting him. So, a police K-9 responded, biting the suspect.

Bradley R. Semrich, 37, was taken into custody.

Police say they found methamphetamine in the limo. Semrich is now facing a long list of charges.